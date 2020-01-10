LeBron James Family Foundation to host ‘I Promise Huddle’ with focus on community change

“As the nation and communities across the country continue to struggle with systemic injustices, the LeBron James Family Foundation is launching the 'I Promise Huddle,' a reoccurring forum focused on convening diverse perspectives and opposing viewpoints to share learnings and best practices, ask hard questions, highlight solutions and accelerate transformative models to dramatically improve communities, systems, and education for all students and families,” the organization announced Thursday morning.

“To create real change, we must have an open and honest dialogue about what is actually happening and model actionable ways to fix these issues,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “The purpose of the Huddle is to not just talk about these injustices that have held some members of our communities back for so long. We want to bring together people to share our passion for this hard work and engage and empower them to activate their own communities. Because our country and our communities need action, and we believe we’ll have a dynamic group of people, ideas, and models at the Huddle to continue this movement we’ve started in Akron.”