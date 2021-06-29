State of Mississippi will fight federal lawsuit concerning "In God We Trust" phrase on license plates

Non-religious groups filed a lawsuit against the state of Mississippi claiming that car owners are forced to promote the religious statement.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — After non-religious groups fought to have the "In God We Trust" phrase removed from Mississippi license plates, the Magnolia state said they'll fight it. American Atheists, the Mississippi Humanist Association, and three non-religious state residents filed a lawsuit against the state over its “In God We Trust” license plate, saying, “no state may force a person to be a mouthpiece for the government's preferred message."

"We don't want to take "In God We Trust" off of there,” said Dianne Herman Ellis, the local legal counsel for American Atheists. “We just want to give the people who do find it offensive for whatever reason another option."

The lawsuit claims that car owners are forced to promote the religious statement or pay an additional fee for a specialty plate without it. Mississippi plates have included "In God We Trust" since 2019.

"We are going to fight against outside interests coming in and trying to change our laws and the philosophy of the state of Mississippi," said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

"We're not outsiders, we're Mississippians too,” said Ellis. “Not every Mississippian believes the same and we shouldn't. What a boring world that would be."

I know Mississippi’s values are our strength…and I meant it when I said as Governor I would defend our values every single day!

The lawsuit also claims there are no alternatives to the plate for trailers, motorcycles, recreational cars, drivers with disabilities, and custom plates.

"I've got a horse trailer and two flatbed trailers that all are required to have that standard plate on them,” Ellis said. “I pay every year a chunk of my money that I work for to put a motto on my vehicles that I don't want there. Defacing it is a misdemeanor."

One Mississippi driver believes everyone is entitled to their opinion but believes the current standard plate should be the only option.

"I feel that they should not ask for any type of special treatment as far as our license plates are concerned,” said driver Cynthia Warr. “I fell that our country as a whole needs someone and something to believe in and that is God."

Ellis said she's confident American Atheists will win the suit based on Supreme Court precedent.

"It's a waste of Mississippi's money,” Ellis said. “It'd be a whole lot easier to go 'you know what we want to include every Mississippian. So we will make an alternative tag.' It will save the taxpayer's a fortune."