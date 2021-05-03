x
11 injured when restaurant deck collapses in East Tennessee

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck for a picture at a birthday party when it collapsed.
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Authorities say 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed during a birthday party at a Tennessee restaurant. 

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday. 

Officials say two of the 11 people taken to hospitals were critically injured. 

Sondra Teligades suffered a concussion and rib contusions. She told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling. 

Authorities say county officials will investigate to determine the cause. 

