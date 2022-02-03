x
Gov. Lee says out of state troopers are moving to Tennessee after incentives push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee said 11 new troopers from out of state have joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol so far since the state began offering incentives last fall to help boost staffing shortages.

In November, Lee sought to capitalize on rising law enforcement tensions with city leaders surrounding COVID-19 vaccine mandates by offering to help pay unvaccinated out-of-state officers to relocate and join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Lee's announcement on Thursday was the first confirmation that interested candidates took him up on his offer. He said just last week, five new troopers joined THP.

However, Lee's spokesperson did not directly answer how much each new trooper received in relocation incentives. Instead, Casey Black said in an email that Lee has set aside $30 million in his proposed spending plan to help with relocation costs. The Legislature still needs to finalize that plan.

"I challenge these new Tennesseans to recruit their former colleagues to the best agency in the country as we continue to welcome troopers nationwide to join us in Tennessee," Lee said in a statement.

