Gov. Asa Hutchinson told lawmakers Monday the mask mandate will be lifted on March 31.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson told lawmakers Monday (March 29) he would be lifting the statewide mask mandate on March 31 after a vote to extend the Covid-19 emergency declaration in the state.

Hutchinson has stated several times that he would be lifting the mandate as cases continue to slow in the state over the last month.

In February, Hutchinson announced changes to most health directives for businesses to be non-mandatory guidance.

Private businesses will still be able to require customers to wear a face mask on their property in Arkansas. The federal mask mandate enforced during public travel and inside federal buildings will still supersede state and local rules. Schools across Arkansas will still be able to enforce mask mandates in their districts.

Mercy Arkansas locations will still require masks in all locations of its hospitals and clinics, Jennifer Cook, Senior Medial Relations and Communications Specialist at Mercy, told 5NEWS.

Hutchinson is expected to elaborate on the statewide mask mandate ending during his weekly Covid-19 presser conference, which is happening Tuesday, March 30 at 1:30 p.m. You can watch that press conference on Channel 5 KFSM and the 5NEWS website.