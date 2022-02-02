Arkansas medical marijuana industry kicks off new year with $20.53 million in sales

In January 2022, the 37 dispensaries sold 3,731 pounds of medical marijuana totaling $20.53 million for the industry within the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — The beginning of the year has looked good for those in the medical marijuana industry in Arkansas. Last month, $20.53 million was spent in the 37 dispensaries across the state.

Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration (ADFA), says Arkansas dispensaries sold 3,731 pounds contributing to the 76,000 pounds sold since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

The ADFA reports Bentonville's ReLeaf Center sold 333 pounds following behind Sherwood's Natural Relief Dispensary with 387 pounds with the largest month of sales.

Since 2019, the state has collected $60.19 million in taxes from the medical marijuana industry with $2.84 million collected in January. This includes collection from the regular 6.5% state sales tax with the 4.0% privilege tax. Both taxes apply to every purchase made by a patient while only the privilege tax applies to sales from cultivators to dispensaries.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 82,696 active patient cards currently in the state.

