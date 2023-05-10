Gov. Lee signs bill to improve school safety in Tennessee

"Nothing is more important than Tennessee students and teachers returning home from school safely each day," Lee said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee has signed a bill to improve school safety into law and noted the funding of more than $230 million to strengthen safety at public and private schools across Tennessee.

"Nothing is more important than Tennessee students and teachers returning home from school safely each day," Lee said. "Every year since 2019, we’ve worked with the General Assembly to prioritize school safety, and this year, we’ve passed significant measures to fund an armed SRO for every public school, enhance mental health support and boost physical security at public and private schools across Tennessee."

At the beginning of 2023, Lee introduced the bill to strengthen physical security at every public school and enhance accountability in school safety protocols.

Following the Covenant School shooting, Lee worked with the General Assembly to increase funding in the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget to place an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) at every Tennessee public school, boost physical school security at public and private schools and provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans.

The enhanced school safety legislation includes:

Enacts a multi-tiered accountability plan to ensure exterior doors are locked while students are present

Requires that private security guards receive active shooter training prior to being posted at schools

Requires every school district to establish threat assessment teams to ensure students are connected to support services and behavioral health professionals when appropriate

Requires every public and private school to develop annual safety plans, including a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement

Here is where the $230 million in funding for school safety will go towards: