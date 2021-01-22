x
State

Boating deaths are at their highest in Tennessee in 37 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wildlife officials said Tennessee had 32 boating-related deaths in 2020, the most in 37 years.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported an increase in traffic on the state's lakes and rivers in 2020 as outdoor activities such as boating increased during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The agency says about 30% of the deaths had alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor. There were also 61 serious injury incidents that hurt 82 people. 

The agency is encouraging boaters to take a safety course, wear life jackets, beware of water conditions around dams and report unsafe operation of vessels. 
