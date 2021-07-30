After lengthy battle with COVID-19, Tennessee GOP lawmaker urges vaccinations

David Byrd previously approved a resolution declaring the news media "sensationalized the reporting on COVID-19 in the service of political agendas."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker who battled COVID-19 for nearly eight months is encouraging the public to "consider getting vaccinated."

Republican State Rep. David Byrd detailed his struggle with the virus in a lengthy statement Friday, describing how the disease put him in an intensive care unit on a ventilator for 55 days.

He said his family began planning his funeral.

The Republican lawmaker said he understands "the concerns of those who are hesitant" to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.