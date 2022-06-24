x
State

Rausch to continue leading Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

David Rausch, a U.S. Army veteran, has been TBI director since 2018.
TBI Director David Rausch at the unveiling of the TBI display at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he will appoint David Rausch to serve a second term as director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rausch, a U.S. Army veteran, has been TBI director since 2018. Rausch has served in law enforcement for more than three decades. That includes 25 years with the Knoxville Police Department where he spent seven years as police chief, according to a news release.

“David is a committed public servant who has worked tirelessly to keep Tennessee communities safe,” Lee said in the release Thursday. “I appreciate his leadership and am confident he will continue to serve and protect Tennesseans with integrity.”

Rausch's second term with the TBI begins on July 1.

