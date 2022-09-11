THP urging caution as deer mating season puts drivers at risk

Deer are on the move for lovemaking during November. Experts say it's better to hit a deer if it jumps in front of your car than avoid it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the last 12 years, Louann Childress has been driving to work on the same highway route almost every day. Then suddenly, less than a month ago, she hit a deer.

“It just kind of jumped out of nowhere, like out of the woods and before I could stop, I'd already hit it,” Childress said.

She said she immediately called law enforcement and while she was on the phone with them a big loud truck spooked the deer. The deer got up and ran back into the woods.

“The deer probably wound up doing better than my car is doing,” Childress said.

Late autumn is the time when deer are looking for love, but right now they pose a major risk to drivers. The Tennessee Highway Patrol urged drivers on social media to be extra careful on the road during the deer mating season.

Both November and December are considered higher-risk months as crashes increase due to deer mating and hunting during this time. During mating season, deer are less aware of their surroundings and they jump in front of cars causing accidents.

“This time of year they lose their minds when they're chasing a doe around and they wind up in some unusual places such as in urban areas and people's lawns,” Matt Cameron said, spokesperson of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Cameron said it’s usually during dawn or dusk that’s most likely to see a deer and if you see one you will probably see another.

“A lot of times you'll see their eyes, they do glow," Cameron said. "You may see it ahead of time and be able to slow down before you get to it.”

THP said deer cause about 1.5 million crashes per year nationwide with about 200 people killed and many injured. They estimate about $1 billion in damages are caused by crashes involving deer.

Car shops during this time get backed up by the many crashes that involve deer.

“At least us, we are very very busy," Dustin Harbin said, service manager of Legends Auto & Fleet. "I know a couple of shops down the road some body shops as well they stay pretty busy this time of the year with deer.”

Harbin said the cost depends on the car and the damage and it can take up to a week, maybe a week and a half if it's not severe.

Childress’ car has been in the shop for about a month and her final estimate was $10,600. She had to repair the whole front bumper of the car. Her advice is to make sure your insurance is up to date.

“And you know, just kind of drive slower and take it easy,” Childress said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol suggests the following tips to help prevent deer-related crashes:

When you see deer cross the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit.

Be attentive and drive defensively constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk.

Do not swerve to avoid contact with deer. This could cause the vehicle to flip or veer into oncoming traffic causing a serious crash. Swerving can also confuse the deer as to where to run.

When you spot a deer, slow down immediately. Proceed slowly when passing.

If you do collide with a deer, never approach the animal. They are powerful and can cause bodily harm to a human. Report any deer collision, even if the damage is minor.