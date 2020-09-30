TBI, TWRA investigating after bear found eating human remains in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies found a bear eating human remains during a welfare check.
The CCSO, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are working together to investigate after the discovery.
Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to a home in the area for a welfare check, discovering a body.
The TWRA said the discovery came just before midnight in the Duff community between Jellico and LaFollette. Deputies told the TWRA they found a bear near the body in a wooded area behind the home. The TWRA said it appeared the bear had scavenged the body.
Wildlife officers set up a bear trap Wednesday morning in the area. The victim's body was taken in for an autopsy.
The CCSO said a report had been filed three weeks ago for a missing person in that area.
"The death is under investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist the TBI during the investigative process. If more information becomes available, we will make an additional release," Sheriff Robbie Goins said.