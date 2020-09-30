TBI, TWRA investigating after bear found eating human remains in Campbell Co.

Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to a home in the area for a welfare check, discovering a body. The TWRA said a bear was found likely scavenging the remains.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies found a bear eating human remains during a welfare check.

The CCSO, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are working together to investigate after the discovery.

Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to a home in the area for a welfare check, discovering a body.

The TWRA said the discovery came just before midnight in the Duff community between Jellico and LaFollette. Deputies told the TWRA they found a bear near the body in a wooded area behind the home. The TWRA said it appeared the bear had scavenged the body.

Wildlife officers set up a bear trap Wednesday morning in the area. The victim's body was taken in for an autopsy.

The CCSO said a report had been filed three weeks ago for a missing person in that area.