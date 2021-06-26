East Tennessee deputies fatally shot man showing weapon, according to TBI

Tennessee investigators say deputies fatally shot a man who said he wanted to harm himself and showed a weapon.

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators say local deputies have fatally shot a man who said he wanted to harm himself and showed a weapon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is working to independently determine the series of events that led to the shooting of 53-year-old Michael Anthony Frederick of McDonald by Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies Friday evening.

TBI says deputies were dispatched to an address for a mental health call in which the caller indicated he wanted to harm himself.

TBI says when deputies arrived and interacted with the man identified as Frederick, he displayed a weapon and deputies in turn fired their service weapons, fatally wounding the man.