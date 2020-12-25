Reports: Explosion shakes downtown Nashville on Christmas

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. Police and fire crews were on the scene.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — News reports say emergency crews have responded to an explosion in downtown Nashville. Black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the area.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked recreational vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings.

No injuries were immediately reported. The station also quoted officials as saying the explosion did not seem suspicious.

This is a developing story.

The view from our @WKRN Storm Tracker and the other side of Broadway on 2nd Ave S. Office of Emergency Management believes this was an RV explosion. They do not suspect foul play at the moment. pic.twitter.com/5nq1brokgE — Elizabeth Lane (@elizabethlanetv) December 25, 2020