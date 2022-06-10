One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal, head-on crash in Grand Junction, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5.
According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
Gant was airlifted to Regional One Hospital. Gant was last stated to be in stable, but serious condition.
A family member told ABC24 that one victim was killed as a result of the accident.
Tennessee Highway Patrol handled the accident. According to a preliminary report, THP says the deceased victim's car crossed the center line, striking Gant head-on.
ABC24 is working to learn more details.