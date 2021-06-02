Federal appeals court considers Tennessee abortion waiting period

A federal appeals court is listening to arguments over whether to uphold a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions in Tennessee.

The court was scheduled to listen to the arguments on Wednesday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the waiting period earlier this year amid a lengthy battle challenging a 2015 Tennessee law that required women to make two trips to an abortion clinic.

The first trip was for mandatory counseling and then another for the abortion at least 48 hours later.

A lower federal court previously struck the law down last year.