Federal judge orders state to remove men from Tennessee sex offender registry

The judge ordered the state to stop enforcing any part of the law against two men and to remove them from the sex offender registry.
Credit: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge has ruled that Tennessee's sex offender registration act is unconstitutional, at least as it was applied retroactively to two offenders.

The judge ordered the state to stop enforcing any part of the law against the two men and to remove them from the sex offender registry.

Monday's ruling in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee affects only the two men who sued, identified in court documents as John Doe #1 and John Doe #2. 

However, it could open the door to more lawsuits and a broader ruling in the future.

