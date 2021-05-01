FEMA to help Nashville recover from Christmas Day bombing following emergency declaration

Officials said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide direct assistance to Metro Nashville-Davidson County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help Metro Nashville-Davidson County after the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville. He said that an emergency disaster declaration was approved.

They will provide direct assistance under the federal Public Assistance program, officials said. The bombing was declared as an emergency and so FEMA can provide direct help with emergency protective measures to lessen the impact on lives and property, officials said.

"We are grateful for the support from President Trump and our federal delegation," Lee said. "These federal resources will help the Nashville community recover from this tragic event."

The protective measures FEMA can help with include costs for firefighting, search and rescue operations, emergency operations center activation, medical care, evacuation, sheltering, safety inspections and area security.