Final 2 Mississippi flag proposals: Shield vs. magnolia

One has a shield. The other has a magnolia blossom on a dark blue background.

JACKSON, Miss — A commission working on a new Mississippi flag has narrowed the choices to two designs. 

One has a shield. The other has a magnolia blossom on a dark blue background. 

Commissioners made the decision after five proposals were literally run up a flagpole Tuesday. They wanted to see how the designs look fluttering in the wind — or hanging limply. And, they said the flags look different on a pole than they do as drawings on a page. 

In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist.
State Flag Commission Selects Two Finalists
On Tuesday, August 25, members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met and chose two flags designs to advance. Images of "The Great River Flag" and "The New Magnolia Flag" have been placed on the MDAH website, alongside a new nonbinding public poll: www.mdah.ms.gov/flagpoll-top2.
