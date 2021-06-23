How to find Tennessee Supreme Court full case records online

Tennesseans can now search the full records of many state Supreme Court cases through an online database.

According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, the opinions have long been available electronically, but the associated case files were stored in more than 10,000 boxes in the attic of the Capitol building.

For more than a decade, Library and Archive staff has been cleaning and indexing these records.