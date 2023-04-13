First Lady Maria Lee says her cancer is in remission

Lee was diagnosed with lymphoma in August.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Maria Lee said her cancer is in remission.

Lee recently received a stem cell transplant in February, saying it was a success. She said the prayers she received from people sustained her over the past year.

"I still have healing that needs to take place as my immune system regenerates and strengthens. I will be monitored closely over the next five years but I am doing remarkably well," she said.

In late August, Gov. Bill Lee made his wife's lymphoma diagnosis public, saying it was unexpected -- but that her prognosis was good and it was treatable.

"Bill and I are both so grateful to you all for the outpouring of love you've shown us throughout this journey. It hasn't always been easy, but not once have I felt alone, and we've seen God's faithfulness every step of the way," she said.

Thank you, Tennessee, for all of the prayers and support. We are grateful to share a hopeful update. pic.twitter.com/yGRna5lxyd — First Lady Maria Lee (@MariaLeeTN) April 13, 2023