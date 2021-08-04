Former Governor Bill Haslam joins Tennessee push for 'right to work' amendment

The Yes on 1 Committee for the so-called right-to-work amendment is pushing to put the issue on the ballot in November 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Gov. Bill Haslam will serve as a prominent backer of a campaign to put Tennessee's law prohibiting a company and a union from requiring workers to pay union dues or fees into the state Constitution.

A news release says the Republican will serve as treasurer of the Yes on 1 Committee for the so-called right-to-work amendment on the ballot in November 2022.

“Right-to-work is a Tennessee tradition and a central driver of our state’s strong economy,” said former Gov. Haslam in the release. “This amendment will protect the rights of workers and strengthen our economy for years to come. That’s why all Tennesseans should vote 'Yes on 1' next November.”

The state's law has been on the books since 1947, but Republican lawmakers have completed the lengthy process to put it on the ballot as a constitutional amendment.

Business interests are backing the change, while unions are opposing it.