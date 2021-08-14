Former Tennessee vaccinations director Dr. Michelle Fiscus planning to leave state

Brad Fiscus said their move was in the works before a contentious school board meeting in Williamson County over mask mandates - a board of which he is a member.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The husband of Tennessee's former vaccinations director says they are planning to move out of the state this fall.

Their planned move to northern Virginia comes amid growing tension over efforts to combat COVID-19.

Brad Fiscus told WPLN that their move was in the works before a contentious school board meeting in Williamson County over mask mandates. Fiscus is a school board member.

Fiscus says the meeting was another example of why they feel they have to move.