Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Mike Dunavant hired by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office

The office announced Dunavant has been hired as the Chief Investigative Counsel for the Division of Investigations.

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason E. Mumpower is pleased to announce the hiring of former United States Attorney Mike Dunavant to serve as Chief Investigative Counsel in the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations.

Dunavant will work directly with the division’s Director, Jeff Puckett, in investigating allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse in government and other publicly-funded entities. He will also work closely with law enforcement agencies and state and federal prosecutors.

“Mike Dunavant is a widely respected public servant and a skilled attorney,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “His experience and wisdom will help our Office achieve one of its most important responsibilities – to uncover fraud and hold people accountable when they steal from taxpayers.”

“I am thankful to Comptroller Mumpower for giving me the opportunity to serve the State of Tennessee again in this new role,” said Dunavant. “My heart’s desire is in public service, and I look forward to joining the outstanding team in the Comptroller’s Office to make government work better.”

Dunavant has more than 25 years of experience serving as a government leader, prosecutor, and attorney in West Tennessee. He was the presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee from 2017-2021; the elected District Attorney General for the 25th Judicial District from 2006-2017; and a private law practitioner in the firm of Carney, Wilder & Dunavant from 1995-2006.