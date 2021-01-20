At least four Tennessee men receive presidential pardons

At least four Tennessee men are among the 73 people pardoned by President Donald Trump during the final hours of his term.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At least four Tennessee men are among the 73 people pardoned by President Donald Trump during the final hours of his term.

Nashville resident Robert Sherrill founded a mentoring program for at-risk youth and a group that works to ease prisoner reentry. Knoxville's Josh Smith founded a business then used the money from the sale of his company to start the Fourth Purpose Foundation, a criminal justice reform group. Both served time for drug convictions.

David Miller of Nashville was convicted of making a false statement to a bank. He is now the development director at prison ministry Men of Valor.