Tennessee governor names Frank Strada new TDOC commissioner

Strada succeeds Lisa Helton, who has served the department as interim commissioner since December 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New leadership is coming to the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Gov. Bill Lee announced in a release Tuesday.

Frank Strada has been appointed to be the commissioner for the department effective January 9. He succeeds Lisa Helton, who has served the department as interim commissioner since December 2022.

“I commend Lisa’s strong leadership as interim commissioner and appreciate her continued service to the department,” said Lee. “Frank’s extensive corrections management and law enforcement experience make him well-suited to lead the Department of Correction, and I am confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity.”

According to a release, Strada currently serves as the Deputy Director for the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he oversees prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services.

Strada brings 34 years of corrections management and law enforcement experience to TDOC, including nearly 30 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Strada provided leadership and policy direction to staff at 121 correctional institutions during his tenure with the BOP and served as a key advisor to the bureau's director, a release said.