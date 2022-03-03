Germantown to host Tennessee Arbor Day celebration

Gov. Bill Lee declared March 4 as Arbor Day in Tennessee to recognize the importance of planting and maintaining trees in the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Germantown will host this year's state Arbor Day celebration on Friday, March 4.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Gov. Bill Lee declared March 4 as Arbor Day in Tennessee to recognize the importance of planting and maintaining trees in the state.

“We congratulate Germantown for being recognized as the Tennessee Tree City of the Year by our partners with the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council,” State Forester David Arnold said, “We’re proud to highlight Germantown for Arbor Day in Tennessee and the work they’re doing to maintain tree canopy coverage. Planting trees enhances our rural and urban landscapes, provides forest products and jobs for forest industries, reduces the erosion of our topsoil, and provides habitat for wildlife.”

During West Tennessee's most recent ice storm, trees in Germantown were significantly damaged, particularly at the Oaklawn Garden Arboretum and its botanical gardens and park.

“Restoration is steady as we work with Germantown’s Public Works Department on tree repairs, removals, and debris pick up,” Germantown’s Natural Resource Manager and Certified Arborist Wes Hopper said. “During the cleanup, we are moving ahead with educational tree tours and the addition of our third arboretum. The Tennessee Urban Forestry Council has been a valued partner in our arboretum program, and we’re pleased to offer the Certified Arborist Study Course this fall.”

Germantown has recertified for the status of a Tree City of the World as well as a Tree City USA. Tree City is a nationwide movement that gives the framework for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

Tennesseans are encouraged to support Arbor Day by visiting local nurseries and garden centers. For a list of nurseries and garden centers with locally grown trees, click here.

Orders for the Division of Forestry's East Tennessee Nursery will be taken until April 15 and are for bulk orders of a minimum of 35 tree seedlings of any selected species.