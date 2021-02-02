Gov. Lee signs Executive Order 83, expanding hospital resources to respond to COVID-19

The executive order also allows telephone assessments for involuntary commitment and suspends the requirement for the state health department to inspect facilities.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83 on Friday, which expanded the scope of resources available to medical professionals responding to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Tennessee.

In the order, Gov. Lee declared a "continuing state of emergency" so that leaders will have more flexibility in making regulations in the healthcare system. Lee also said the order is meant to facilitate economic recovery and ensure the state stays in compliance with federal programs.

The order allows out-of-state health care providers to practice in the state as long as they are helping respond to COVID-19. It also allows retired medical professionals to reenter the workforce more easily. The Commissioner of Health can grant them a license, certificate or registration to show they are still capable of practicing.

The order also allows recent graduates of nursing school who may not have received their license yet to practice under supervision.

Assessments of patients experiencing a mental health crisis can also be conducted over the phone for involuntary commitment cases. The pre-screening agent must be reasonably unable to evaluate them in person.

The Commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuses Services can also suspend unannounced inspections of mental health care facilities, as long as there are no deaths reported at the facility or reports of possible abuse.

The Department of Health will also not need to inspect health care facilities applying for licenses if they are physically located in the same spot as another licensed facility.

Executive Order 83 will stay in effect until Oct. 5 and supersedes the governor's previous order, which was meant to help state leaders facilitate economic recovery and stay compliant with federal programs.