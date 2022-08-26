Governor Bill Lee says Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee has been diagnosed with lymphoma

The Governor said Maria Lee’s prognosis is good, and she is beginning treatment immediately.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee has cancer.

In a news release Friday morning, Gov. Lee said his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma, which affects the body’s lymphatic system which helps a person’s body fight against germs. It can affect the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow.

“Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead," Lee said in a statement.

The Republican Governor is in a race for reelection this November, facing Dr. Jason Martin, who won the Democratic nomination.