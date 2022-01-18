Here's how many guns were found at Tennessee airports in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports found 283 guns in travelers' carry-on bags in 2021.
According to a release, Nashville International Airport (BNA) broke a statewide record with 163 guns found, a total higher than the sum of all Tennessee airports combined in 2020.
Each of the guns were found by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.
Here's a breakdown of each commercial airport in Tennessee:
Nashville International Airport (BNA):
- 2018: 86
- 2019: 97
- 2020: 94
- 2021: 163
Memphis International Airport (MEM):
- 2018: 47
- 2019: 46
- 2020: 48
- 2021: 67
Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA):
- 2018: 16
- 2019: 26
- 2020: 7
- 2021: 21
McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS):
- 2018: 16
- 2019: 26
- 2020: 7
- 2021: 21
Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI):
- 2018: 4
- 2019: 3
- 2020: 2
- 2021: 8
Tennessee totals:
- 2018: 162
- 2019: 181
- 2020: 162
- 2021: 283
National totals:
- 2018: 4,239
- 2019: 4,432
- 2020: 3,257
- 2021: 5,972
TSA screened about 585 million passengers and crew in airports nationwide in 2021. That figure represents an 81% increase about the about 324 million screened in 2020.
Statewide in 2021, TSA screened about 10.7 million departing travelers at the five commercial Tennessee airports, an 88% increase over the total number screened in 2020.
The release said nationwide, a gun was found for every 97,999 passengers screened. In Tennessee, the rate was more than 2.5 times higher than the national rate with one gun found for every 37,799 passengers screened.
You could face up to $13,900 per violation for bringing guns into an airport. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, guns aren't allowed in carry-on bags.