State

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Tennessee is urging residents to become aware and prepare for the next emergency

September is being recognized as National Preparedness Month.
Credit: AP
Vehicles come to rest in a stream Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding Saturday in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is recognizing September 2021 as National Preparedness Month and urging Tennesseans to get prepared for disasters.

“We are now on our third federally-recognized disaster in Tennessee for 2021,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I have seen first-hand how emergency planning can save lives and reduce disaster impacts. I encourage all Tennesseans to take the time now to educate themselves, create a plan, and be ready for the next emergency.”

“I am constantly amazed at the dedication and hard work of Tennessee’s first responders,” said Patrick Sheehan, director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. “The more we can prepare ourselves and our families, the less in harm’s way we will all be.”

Each week in September, the campaign will focus on a different aspect of preparedness for individuals, families, and communities. The planning topics include:

More information on emergency plans and preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov, with sections that include family emergency communication plans and emergency plans for kids.

