IRS announces changes for 2020 tax filings

If you received unemployment benefits in 2020 then a new provision may make some of those benefits nontaxable.

JOHNSON, Ark. — There are some new announcements coming from the Internal Revenue Service about your 2020 taxes.

If you received unemployment benefits in 2020 then a new provision may make some of those benefits nontaxable. This announcement was made Thursday (March 18) on the heels of the announcement that tax filing day was going to be delayed by a month.

The 2020 tax filing deadline was supposed to be April 15, but the IRS has now moved that back to May 17, giving people another month to file their taxes.

“It’s amazing the people who will wait until the next to last day no matter what month that occurs in to get their taxes done. It’s also going to give people a little longer to pay any taxes that are due which will be somewhat of an advantage for some people,” said Susan Reehl, executive program director at WestArk RSVP.

Reehl says for her and the other volunteers who prepare taxes for free, they will continue their work. So far, they have filed returns that equal $2.2 million in refunds.

She says there have been several significant changes that have happened since they started preparing taxes this year.

“The Arkansas Governor decided they would not have a state tax on unemployment, that was a big change and had effected a lot of the returns we have already done and then this newest change where they are going to allow the first 10 thousand dollars of federal unemployment,” Reehl said.

If you already filed your 2020 taxes and you did receive unemployment benefits last year, you should wait before filing an amended return.

The IRS is expected to issue more guidance soon.