x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

State

Jack Daniel's signs deal for Tennessee solar farm near distillery

Iconic whiskey maker Jack Daniel's has struck a long-term deal to fuel a solar panel farm a few miles away from its Tennessee distillery.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Dec. 5, 2011 photo, bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, line the shelves of a liquor outlet, in Montpelier, Vt. Liquor maker Brown-Forman Corp. reported a 2 percent gain in second-quarter profit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2011, on the strength of sales spikes for its flagship Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey along with its vodka and tequila brands. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. — Iconic whiskey maker Jack Daniel's has struck a long-term deal to fuel a solar panel farm a few miles away from its Tennessee distillery. 

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it signed a deal with the Lynchburg-based distiller, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation and Nashville-based solar power company Silicon Ranch that will provide 20 megawatts of solar energy. 

Jack Daniel's Vice President and Assistant General Manager Melvin Keebler says that's the equivalent of nearly three-quarters of the distillery's electricity needs. 

The agreement is part of the TVA's Green Invest program. 

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen is the founding chairman of Silicon Ranch.

Related Articles