Lawmakers: Extra step to move Tennessee Capitol Confederate bust

Two Republican lawmakers contend that a third state panel's approval is needed for any effort to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Capitol.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's two top Republican lawmakers contend that a third state panel's approval is needed for any effort to remove the bust of an early Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate general from the Capitol. 

In a letter last week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally said that Tennessee law requires the State Building Commission's sign-off on moving the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust. 

The State Capitol Commission in July recommended that busts of Forrest and Admirals David Farragut and Albert Gleaves be moved from the Capitol to the state museum. 

The Tennessee Historical Commission also has to approve the move.

