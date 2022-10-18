Why two state lawmakers say Tennessee Department of Children's Services is in crisis mode

The lawmakers said the department needs 63 workers, but there are currently only 11.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee state lawmakers say the Department of Children's Services is in crisis.

Representative Gloria Johnson and Senator Heidi Campbell told reporters Tuesday they have been talking to DCS workers. They said the workers claim the staffing crisis has reached a point where there are not enough employees to investigate all the cases of child abuse being referred to child protective services.

And they said at least one child has been living in a state office space since July.

"It's a disaster and it's abusive. These kids are removed because of trauma they have received. They will continue to have trauma if they are not placed in a loving home,” they said.