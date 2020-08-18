Sons of Confederate Veterans & others sue to keep Forrest bust at Tennessee state Capitol

The Capitol Commission voted in July to move the bust to the Tennessee State Museum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle over the bust of a controversial Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader continues.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with its Tennessee Division and local Joe Johnston Camp #28, sued the state and Tennessee Capitol Commission over a vote to remove the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capitol.

The bust is located on the second floor of the state Capitol between the Senate and House chambers. The lawsuit says the commission doesn't have the authority of the second floor.

The lawsuit claims lawmakers must make the decision since they voted in 1973 to put the bust there. The bust was placed in its current location in 1978.