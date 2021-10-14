LGBTQ families file foster parent lawsuit

Suit: US enabling LGBTQ discrimination in foster program

NASHVILLE, Tenn — A new lawsuit filed says the federal government is funding organizations that illegally discriminate against potential LGBTQ foster parents who are wanting to care for refugee children.

According to the complaint filed Wednesday, Kelly Easter has been turned away twice from fostering a migrant child in the federal foster care program while living in Nashville.

The lawsuit alleges that Michigan-based Bethany Christian Services refused to permit Easter to be a foster parent late last year because she is a lesbian.