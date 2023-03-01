New license plate design for people with disabilities in Tennessee

The new plates will be issued during vehicle registrations in 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — License plates for people with disabilities are changing in Tennessee and will look similar to the new standard blue plates which came out in 2022.

Public Chapter 761 requires the design of license plates for those who are disabled or confined to wheelchairs to incorporate the new color scheme and base design of the standard plates. The Tennessee Department of Revenue said there are about 190,000 license plates registered for people with disabilities in the state.

The new plates will be issued during vehicle registrations in 2023. They are issued through local county clerk offices and can be renewed in person, online, or by mail. Visit www.tncountyclerk.com to renew online. If not renewed in person, there if a $5 fee mailing.

“We understand the importance of inclusion,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We were happy to work with the bill sponsors and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities on the new license plate design.”

"The newly designed plate for people with disabilities features the dynamic accessibility symbol replacing the stick figure first introduced in 1974. The new symbol reflects an active, engaged person in a wheelchair with the capability of participating in all that Tennessee has to offer her citizens,” House bill sponsor Representative Darren Jernigan said.