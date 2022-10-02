Tennessee parents, teachers push back against 'Maus' removal

The board's original decision has sparked international attention, renewing concerns about book bans and the growing threat of antisemitism.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and students packed a crowded meeting of the McMinn County School Board to talk about “Maus," a Pulitzer-Prize winning graphic novel the board banned from its curriculum last month.

The board held firm, offering a previous explanation that its members found the book inappropriate because of swear words and an image of a nude cartoon mouse.

