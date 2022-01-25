Memphis lawmakers respond to Tennessee redistricting

State Democrats said they are preparing to file a lawsuit in response to the new districts which they believe violate voting laws.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby county lawmakers are reacting to new voting districts in Tennessee approved by the state House of Representatives.

State Democrats said the new districts have Republicans asserting their control in the state legislature.

Since the 2010 census, Congressman Steve Cohen’s district nine was all in Shelby county, and Congressman David Kustoff's district eight had the Shelby county suburbs of Germantown and Collierville and most of the rest of west Tennessee.

State lawmakers are now shifting more of Shelby county into district nine as well as the western half of Tipton county, while Kustoff's district eight picks up several new counties including Hardeman, McNairy, Chester and Henderson.

The republican majority split up Davidson county from one to three districts, resulting in Congressman Jim Cooper announcing he won’t be running for reelection Tuesday, which will leave Steve Cohen as the lone democrat representing Tennessee in Washington.

Democrats said the new districts are a violation of state voting rights, and will give minorities in Davidson county less representation in congress.

At the state level, house district 90 was taken from Memphis, leaving Rep. Torrey Harris without a seat. That will now be merged with Rep. London Lamar's district.

Lamar and Harris responded to the new maps on Twitter.

The House just passed a redistricting map that will officially combine @TorreyHarris901 and I into one district. I’m disappointed and it sends a strong message to draw two of the youngest and very effective legislators into one district. — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) January 25, 2022

Woefully, after a bout of back and forth on the House Floor, Tennessee's Republican majority has just voted to draw myself and State Representative London Lamar into the same district. District 90, which I represent, will no longer be in West Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/59SzGAsaja — Representative Torrey Harris (@TorreyHarris901) January 25, 2022