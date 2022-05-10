Memphis, Munford, Ripley will get $500,000 each for park projects

Tennessee's Department of Environment and Conservation said the grants for the cities are part of more than $6.3 million given to communities in the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The West Tennessee cities of Memphis, Munford and Ripley are each receiving grants of $500,000 for parks and recreation projects, the state Department of Environment and Conservation said.

The grants are part of more than $6.3 million given to Tennessee communities from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund program, TDEC said in news releases Monday.

The department's grant in Memphis is slated for a project at Audubon Park that includes a large splash pad.

Munford plans to use its grant for the development of Veterans Plaza, officials said. The project includes acquisition of a parcel of land in the downtown area and construction of an amphitheater, pavilions, walkways, landscaping and other amenities.

The Ripley City Park project includes improvements for a water park, including the addition of a splash pad and renovations for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility at the existing pool and restrooms, officials said. Other improvements include lighting at a new amphitheater and ADA accessible parking and restrooms.