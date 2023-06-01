Memphis on waiting list for possible grants to improve water infrastructure

The grants total more than $100 million and will impact many communities across the state, except Memphis because the area is still on a waiting list.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced new grants to improve water infrastructure.

TDEC told ABC24 the city is eligible for more than $98 million, but the department is still reviewing the application. “The City of Memphis is eligible to receive the highest allocation of any city or county in the state at $98,639,946.95. We are making grant announcements on a rolling basis as they are approved. The application for Memphis is still going through that review and approval process.”

The 24 grants announced Jan. 6, 2023, total $125,954,007 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs throughout our state, especially those among disadvantaged communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “We look forward to the improvements the projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”