Miss Tennessee 2020 rescheduled for August

Organizers said this decision came out of a desire for the candidates to have the best possible experience, including competitions in front of a live audience.

TENNESSEE, USA — The 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition has been rescheduled for Aug. 2-8 at the Cannon Center For The Performing Arts in Memphis due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said this decision came out of a desire for the candidates to have the best possible experience, including competitions in front of a live audience.

The Miss Tennessee Organization’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to the commitment to hold the competition across the entire State of Tennessee instead of home-basing in just one area of the state as had been the previous practice. This was to ensure that Miss Tennessee was showcased to the entire State of Tennessee, according to the organization.