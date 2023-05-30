Missing Tennessee woman found safe in Northern California

Police said Nikki Alcaraz is no longer considered a missing person.

REDDING, Calif. — The search for a missing Tennessee woman came to an end in Northern California Tuesday.

Redding Police Department said Nikki Alcaraz was contacted and found to be safe by the Eureka Police Department.

The announcement comes after police said they were made aware that she was in Redding. Police said she and her boyfriend Steven Tyler Stratton were traveling together and used ATM kiosk near a Walmart on 1515 Dana Drive Saturday.

According to KABC, Alcaraz and her boyfriend were on a cross-country road trip to Orange County to visit family. However, Alcaraz, disappeared in Moriarty, New Mexico about three weeks ago.

