Then there were 5: Mississippi group narrows flag options

The choices are now down to 5 and only one can be the next state flag.
An projection screen shows the five finalists chosen by the Mississippi State Flag commissioners Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi recently retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem. The commissioners recommended a new design that does not include the emblem and includes the phrase, "In God We Trust." The final recommended design will go on the November statewide ballot for voters to accept or reject. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — A group recommending a new Mississippi state flag has chosen five final designs — three with a magnolia blossom, one with a magnolia tree and one with a shield that has wavy lines representing water. 

Mississippi legislators recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem that's condemned as racist. By law, the new design cannot have the Confederate emblem and must have "In God We Trust." 

The five final designs will be made into flags, and those will be flown Aug. 25 in Jackson. A week later, commissioners will choose one design to go on the November ballot.

