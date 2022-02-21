Mississippi Governor signs executive orders in support of military communities and families

Governor Tate Reeves will be establishing two new programs with the executive orders aimed at supporting military members in Mississippi.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed two executive orders in support of the state's military community Monday.

One executive order establishes the Military Star Schools program, and the other establishes the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council.



"Mississippi’s military families, including the children of these families, deserve the utmost respect for the innumerable sacrifices they make," said Reeves. "I want to be sure our military students are supported and successful as they transition into new schools."



The Military Star Schools program, which will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Education, will adopt criteria for school eligibility that requires a school applying for the Military Star designation to:

Designate a staff member as a military ambassador

Maintain a webpage on the school’s website that includes resources for military students and their families

Maintain a peer-to-peer transition program that assists military students in transitioning into the school

Offer professional development training opportunities for staff members on issues relating to military students

The Department of Education may establish additional criteria to identify schools that demonstrate a commitment to or provide critical transition support for military-connected families, such as hosting an annual military recognition event, partnering with a school liaison officer from a military installation, supporting projects that connect the school with the military community and/or providing outreach for military parents and their children.

Reeves also signed an executive order establishing the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council (MDCDC).



“Mississippi’s military installations are vital to the health and vitality of our state’s economy,” said Reeves. “The Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council will provide an additional voice for these installations to ensure they continue to best serve our nation, our state and the communities in which they are located.”