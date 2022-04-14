Mississippi creates new office for broadband development

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill on Wednesday, and it became law immediately.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is creating a statewide office to spend millions of federal dollars for broadband internet development.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday, and it became law immediately. It establishes the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi office, or BEAM.

Reeves named former state Sen. Sally Doty as director. She is currently director of the state Public Utilities Staff.

BEAM will manage hundreds of millions of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.