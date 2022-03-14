Mississippi Lieutenant Governor proposes suspending state's gas tax amidst record inflation

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann's proposal would temporarily lower gas prices in the state by 18 cents for about six months.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann is calling for a six-month suspension of the state’s 18.4-cent gas tax to combat record-level inflation.

The suspension would lower gas prices statewide for the duration of the suspension, and is designed to help Mississippians at the pump.

"The number one concern citizens are discussing around their kitchen tables is the increased cost of goods and services," Hosemann said. "Reducing what Mississippians are paying at the pump is direct and immediate relief to families."

Suspending the gas tax for six months would cost about $215 million. Entities which receive a diversion currently from the gas tax would be made whole through the Capital Expense Fund (additional revenue) under Hosemann’s proposal.

The state senate passed legislation which would provide a boost of $300 million to the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair (ERBR) Program.

Hosemann’s gas tax suspension proposal would not impact this additional injection of one-time funds for critical infrastructure projects.