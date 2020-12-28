Nashville officer who evacuated area before Christmas bombing graduated from Hardin Valley Academy, UT

Michael Sipos is working on the scene of an RV bombing in Downtown Nashville. He has been with the Metro Nashville Police Department for more than a year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six Metro Nashville Police Department officers worked to evacuate people on 2nd Avenue early Christmas morning before an RV exploded. The explosion damaged 41 buildings and injured three people.

Those six officers are being credited for saving lives, and one of them graduated from the University of Tennessee in December 2018. Michael Sipos has worked for the department for 16 months, according to officials, after he graduated.

Sipos also is a 2015 graduate of Hardin Valley Academy in Knox County, according to executive principal Rob Speas, and played football while he was there. He also was a member of the Business Law and Public Affairs Academy while at HVA, according to Speas.

The five other Nashville police officers who helped save lives Christmas morning are listed below:

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years

Officer Tyler Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years

During a press conference on Sunday, officials confirmed that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, of Antioch, Tennessee was confirmed as the bomber. They also said that he died in the bombing.

Before the explosion, officials said that a message was playing from the RV warning people about a bomb.