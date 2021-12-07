Video released of officer-involved shooting after car crash in Nashville

Police said a man was shot by a school resource officer who was helping at a car crash scene.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Nashville Police have released video of an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting which happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dickerson Pike. Investigators said it all began with a crash. As paramedics were helping people from one of the vehicles involved, Nashville Police said School Resource Officer Byron Boelter approached another car - a Chevy Camaro - that had been in the wreck.

Investigators said the driver – identified as 20-year-old Rod Reed - had gotten out of the car after the crash and was walking around. As Officer Boelter looked inside the vehicle, investigators said Reed came back. In the video, you can hear the officer tell Reed to just “leave the stuff in there and go. Just go ahead and go.” At that point, investigators said Reed reached back into the car for a gun on the dashboard. That’s when they said Officer Boelter fired several times, hitting Reed.

You can watch the video below. (WARNING - GRAPHIC)

Nashville Police said Reed was hit in the leg and was stable at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They said a gun was recovered near the Camaro.

Police also said the young girl seen in the video in the other car was treated for minor injuries from the crash.

Nashville Police said Officer Boelter is a 16-year veteran of the force. He is on routine administrative assignment.

Investigators said at the time of Monday's shooting, Reed was wanted by the ATF on federal gun and drug charges. They said he will be arrested when he is released from the hospital.

The TBI is investigating and will share its findings with the District Attorney.

Ofc.Byron Boelter stopped at the scene of a 2-car crash in the 1300 blk of Dickerson Pke. Upon encountering Rod Reed, 20, in a Chevy Camaro, Boelter saw Reed reach for a gun on the dash. Boelter fired, striking Reed in the leg. Reed is stable at Vanderbilt. A gun was recovered. pic.twitter.com/AX6wT1wF7j — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2021